“The statement was not well digested”; Vítor Pereira raises the tone and causes ‘confusion’ behind the scenes at Corinthians

Statement given by the coach was not well regarded by the players, causing the board to act in Timão

O Corinthians had been bringing a lot of expectation that it could lift a trophy this season, as it came from expressive results and was still going strong on 3 fronts. However, the team led by Vítor Pereira saw the scenario change “overnight”, especially after taking Flamengo and Atlético-GO 2-0, for Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, respectively.

In both cases, Timão needs at least 3 goals difference to advance towards the semifinals.. In front of Goiás, the atmosphere is more confident, since the return game will be at Neo Química Arena, with the massive presence of the crowd. Against the Cariocas, the hole is deeper, especially since the second game is at Maracanã.

The mood got a little heavier after the recent results, which can cause a drastic change in planning in the event of eliminations. This Thursday (4), the portal “Meu Timão” brought the information that a complicated situation has been taking place behind the scenes, after a VP statement given after the defeat to Dragão in Goiânia.

after the game, the gringo charged the players: “The explanation of this game is very simple: I saw a team fighting in all the duels, playing with the knife in their mouths and dividing all the moves; and my team did not. The victory against Atlético-MG made us sick, because today we play with a full belly“he said, making clear his disappointment with what was seen.

Nonetheless, this statement was not well digested by the group, and the board has been working around the situation internally. Anyway, the support to the technician remains intact at the moment, no more news. Corinthians still needs to follow the good phase in the Brazilian Championship to not let Palmeiras distance and stay further away from the cup in another competition.