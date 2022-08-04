Think you have a bad travel story? These 13 novels are worse.

Portrait of a Thiefby Grace D. Li, 2022

In this anti-colonialist novel by Grace Li, a quintet of Chinese-American university students turns museum visits in Amsterdam and Paris into art theft. In trying to return antiquities looted by other countries to China, these unlikely criminals come into conflict with Interpol and, at times, with each other. This dizzying romance also delves into what it means to exist between two cultures.

The Anomalyby Hervé Le Tellier, 2021

After reading this mind-blowing novel, believe me you won’t complain about the turbulence and the rather cramped seating on your next transatlantic flight, especially when you read about what happens to passengers on Air France flight 006 from Paris to New York. Let’s just say their lives will never be the same again. The consequences of this fateful escape range from murder and divorce to career-defining fame and success.

The Forgivenby Lawrence Osborne, 2012

After a hearty lunch in Tangier, British couple Jo and David Henninger head to the Moroccan desert for an annual orgy at a friend’s house. On a dark and dusty road, they accidentally run over and kill a young local Berber, starting a chilling story of guilt and redemption. Lawrence Osborne evokes the eerie simplicity of the Sahara and features a rich cast of characters, ranging from the boy’s grieving father to the party host who is addicted to drugs. (The film version with Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain is about to premiere.)

The Lionessby Chris Bohjalian, 2022

Lion attacks. Millions of stinging ants. Raptors with weapons to kill elephants. The open spaces of the Serengeti are fraught with danger and beauty in this bloody tale of a 1960s Tanzania safari gone terribly wrong. Centered around an Elizabeth Taylor-like star and her entourage, this travelogue starts with glamor (there’s a generator-powered ice machine and lots of fancy clothes) and quickly devolves into a horror story of man versus beast.

Two Nights in Lisbon, by Chris Pavone, 2022

An American woman on a weekend getaway to Lisbon with her new, much younger husband wakes up in her luxurious hotel to find her husband has disappeared. The mix between a spy thriller and a travel diary takes place in the beautiful streets of the Portuguese capital, not to mention the aroma of custard tarts with cinnamon and the ticking of old trams.

tormented vacation

Saint X, by Alexis Schaitkin, 2020

Alexis Schaitkin uses various narrators to tell the story of a wealthy family whose teenage daughter disappears and dies while on vacation on an unnamed island in the Caribbean. This event reverberates for years on both the girl’s younger sister and the resort employee who is accused of murder. This debut novel is stunning – and it doesn’t get lost in the mystery surrounding a missing person, but rather a reflection on the way luxury tourism obscures the true culture of a place.