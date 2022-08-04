THIS cut of steak was voted the best for making jerky

According to Healthline, beef jerky (dried meat) is a delicious option for those looking for foods rich in nutrients, because it is balanced with protein, iron and other essential vitamins to maintain the health of the human body. However, it is necessary to know which is the best cut of steak to make jerky and rock the preparation of the dish. Check it out below!

Choosing the best cut of steak to prepare jerky is essential

According to North Dakota State University, jerky products, related to the Spanish word “charqui,” have historically used natural preservation aids like sun and wind. However, today’s meat is marinated in a salt solution, giving it an intense meaty flavor.

Top round steak is the answer

On the advice of top chefs around the world, a wide variety of meats can be used to make the product, including duck, buffalo, alligator and alpaca. However, since many home cooks don’t have access to these meats, let’s focus on which cuts to use to make the best jerky.

Companies that sell jerky prefer to have the lean cut of meat, the “London Broil”, also known as superior round steak. This is mainly due to its low cost and delicious taste.

They claim that fatty cuts are not the best choice for making jerky, as it is difficult to extract fat from adipose tissue, and they are not a very healthy option for preparing everyday dishes. But since the top steak only contains 7.7 grams of total fat, that’s not a concern.

In addition, it is worth emphasizing the importance of always choosing the freshest cuts, as this can interfere with the taste of the final dish. In this sense, if you want to make jerky, opt for the top round steak piece.