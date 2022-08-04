“Thor: Love and Thunder”: 6 controversies involving the film

“Thor: Love and Thunder” been talked about since before it opened in theaters, on the day July 7. The new title from Marvel Studios shows Thor (Chris Hemsworth) going on a journey of self-discovery until an unprecedented enemy (Christian Bale) appears and the protagonist finds himself on a quest to stop him. The film was not as successful among critics as expected, displeased a good part of fans and was even boycotted by conservative evangelical groups. That’s why we’ve gathered all the biggest controversies involving “Thor 4”.

1 – Christian group boycotts LGBTQIAP+-themed film

The fourth God of Thunder solo film got the representation right by including characters who are openly from the LGBTQIAP+ community. And of course that bothers a lot of prejudiced people. Christian group One Million Mom, for example, encouraged its followers to boycott “Thor 4” for queer content.

According to the organization, some of the “problems” are: the alien korg (Taika Waititi) talking about having two parents and having “hand sex with another member of your species”; “the bisexual goddess King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who kisses another woman’s hand to show interest”; “an Asgardian child who insists on being called by a gender-neutral name”; and the “gay romantic tension between Thor and the star lord (Chris Pratt)” Crazy, huh?!

Critics Call “Thor 4” One of Marvel’s Worst Titles

Another negative point of “Thor 4” was the question of the opinion of the specialized critic. Most of her didn’t buy the film and pointed out a lot of problems he faces. This, for example, caused the title to receive one of the worst ratings from Marvel on Rotten Tomatoes, a site that aggregates several reviews. Currently, with 68% approval, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is just not behind “The incredible Hulk”, “Thor the Dark World” and “Eternal”.

3 – Fans are disappointed with film and lack of connection to the MCU

To make matters worse, even Marvel fans were disappointed with “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Most of the marvetes thought that the film has too many jokes and doesn’t care much about approaching the events of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), leaving it well apart from everything that is happening in the franchise.

4 – Fat-phobic jokes

Another delicate issue pointed out by some is the fact that the Marvel Studios feature uses the weight of Thor as humor. At the beginning of the movie, we see that the physical form of the Asgardian God is quite different, due to the events of “Avengers: Endgame”. Although the Russo Brothers title had more jokes that belittle fat people, “Thor 4” could also have avoided comments about the hero’s weight, mainly because at the time of “Endgame” it also generated a lot of dissatisfaction on the part of the public.

5 – Big drop at the box office

Even though the film’s box office is not disappointing too much, the title has suffered a huge drop from one week to the next in the United States. This means that part of the public that watched the film is not willing to go back to see it and another part of the spectators was not interested in the project, since the lukewarm reception may have affected their desire to go to the cinema. The drop at the box office doesn’t guarantee that “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be a failure, but it really is an indication that it could have been much better.

6 – Lack of warning of sensitive content

Many fans believe that “Thor 4” should have had a warning before the start of the film alerting viewers to the fact that the film addresses topics as delicate as Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) cancer. For many people, the scenes that show the treatment of the young woman or the outcome of the plot can trigger great triggers for those who have dealt with similar situations. Since neither the trailers nor the synopsis hinted that the film would address such an event from the comics, many people were caught off guard.