‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Gorr almost looked true to the comics; Check out the concept arts!

When the skin of Gorr the Butcher of the Gods was revealed (Christian Bale), in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, the villain was compared to Voldemort (villain from ‘Harry Potter‘) and the film’s antagonist ‘the nun‘.

Also, some fans were uncomfortable with the result, which is quite different from the comic book version.

It turns out that the first concept art of the version live action show a more faithful appearance to the source material, including the villain’s tentacles and the absence of the nose.

In other images, he already appears with a nose and a more humanoid face, indicating that the production was already inclined to discard the original look.

The images were published on the artists’ Instagram Jackson Sze and Aleksi Briclot.

In an interview for the IGNthe director Taika Waititi said that it was precisely the similarity between Gorr and Voldemort that made him opt for the change in appearance:

“Unfortunately, his face in the comics somewhat resembles Voldemort’s. So I thought, ‘people will automatically make that connection’. So we decided to move away from that design and kind of keep more human elements, and the fact that he uses a sword. Also, his story was the thing that mattered most to us, not his looks.”

Remembering that the film is still showing in theaters.

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

