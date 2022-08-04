Top five romance movies to get you excited

One of the coolest things about cinema is its ability to provoke different feelings and emotions. When a film manages to move the audience, it usually becomes unforgettable. That’s why in the top five this Wednesday (3), Rede+ prepared a list of romance movies for you to watch and be enchanted.

So prepare the tissues and come cry with us! Check out:

Continuity to Love

If you were on social media last weekend, you may have seen the thousands of comments about Continência ao Amor (purple hearts), a new Netflix feature that took first place in the TOP 10 of most viewed content on the platform.

In the plot, despite many differences, singer-songwriter Cassie (Sofia Carson) and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine with a troubled past, agree to marry only for military benefits. However, after a tragedy, the pretense of the relationship takes another turn.

Moonlight: Under the Moonlight

Critically acclaimed and Oscar winner for best picture, moonlight is a sensitive romance and drama film that chronicles the stages of Chiron’s life. In this way, the feature addresses racial and sexuality issues, surpassing any cliché from a fantastic script and impeccable direction.

How I Was Before You

based on a best seller, ‘Me Before You’ is a romance film that tells the story of Louisa Clark, a fun and dreamy girl, hired to take care of Will, a young man whose life was transformed after an accident. Therefore, the film is for crying, with a narrative full of surprises and emotions.

La La Land: Singing Seasons

‘La La Land’ is a movie that will make you feel everything at the same time. Thus, the musical, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, tells the story of Mia and Sebastian, two artists who fall in love in Los Angeles. Modern and full of musical and cinematographic references, the film will make you laugh, cry and fall in love.

Today I Want to Go Back Alone

Finally, this national teen romance film tells the story of Léo, a blind boy who seeks independence. In this way, the feature presents several conflicts that we experienced in high school, such as first love, based on well-built and easy-to-identify characters. It’s really worth watching!

Finally, which one will you add to the list?

