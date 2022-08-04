Unavailable in Brazil, Amazon Luna game streaming will be added to Samsung TVs

Amazon Luna app will be added to Gaming Hub, new game center for new Samsung TVs

THE Samsung recently launched its Gaming Hubcentral found in the operating system of your TVs of the 2022 line that have several game applications in the cloud, such as the Xbox Cloud Gaming it’s the GeForce Nowin addition to the application Twitch, which allows users to watch their top streamers. This time who’s coming to the Gaming Hub gives Samsung is the service Amazon Lunagame streaming in the cloud from amazon which was launched in the United States in March of this year and is not yet available in Brazil.

the arrival of Amazon Luna to Gaming Hub gives Samsung will allow more players to access the service in countries where it is already available, including with the arrival of Amazon Lunathere are already more than 1000 games that can be played in total by the TVs of the Samsung by adding the library available in the Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Google Stadia (not available in Brazil) and Amazon Luna.

Unfortunately, there is still no forecast for the launch of the service in Brazil.

O Amazon Luna is not available in Brazil, but was officially launched in the United States in March of this year and works on platforms Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebooks, Macs, iPhones, iPads, Android and now also in Gaming Hub of Samsung TVs. The subscribers of Amazon Prime can play some games at no additional cost, but the company is working with the channel model, where each channel has different titles. Check the prices of each channel available on the service below.

Luna+: $9.99 per month

Family Channel: $5.99 per month

Retro Channel: $4.99 per month

Jackbox Games Channel: $4.99 per month

Ubisoft + Channel: $17.99 per month.

would you like the Amazon Luna was released in Brazil? And what do you think of the new Gaming Hub gives Samsung? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Know the meaning of PlayStation symbols

TV that doesn’t need a video game! We tested the Samsung gaming hub

Update brings Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now straight to TV



…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Engadget