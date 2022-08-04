Wesley Gasolina arrives in BH to undergo medical exams and sign with Cruzeiro

photo: Personal Archive/Wesley Gasolina Wesley Gasolina was at Juventus, Italy

New addition to Cruzeiro, Wesley Gasolina landed in Belo Horizonte on Thursday afternoon (8/4). Hired from Juventus, the right-back will undergo medical examinations in the capital of Minas Gerais this week before signing with the celestial club.

According to the business model, Raposa should keep the 22-year-old athlete permanently until the end of 2024. For that, Cruzeiro will have to pay around R$ 2 million for 50% of the player’s economic rights.

Wesley emerged as a promise from Flamengo’s youth teams. At the end of his contract, in 2019, there was no agreement for the renewal. The management of the red-black team evaluated the businessmen’s request as high and decided to release him.

With the market, the right-back got it right with Hellas Verona. In a short time in Italy, he caught the attention of the giants Juventus. According to Transfermarket, the Old Lady paid 1.5 million euros (R$ 9 million) to have the athlete in the 2019-20 season.

Wesley reinforced the Juventus base, playing in the U-23 team. With no place in the main squad, he was loaned to Sion, from Switzerland. According to the website Ogol, he spent two seasons in the Alpine country, with 33 games, four goals and one assist.

The youngster should be Cruzeiro’s sixth reinforcement for the Serie B sequence. Before, defender Lus Felipe, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano, midfielder Pablo Siles, midfielder Chay and striker Bruno Rodrigues were hired.