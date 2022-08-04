WhatsApp Paid vs Telegram Premium; What’s in each signature? – Technoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

both the Whatsapp how much the telegram started offering a paid plan in 2022. Subscription packages offer some benefits, such as personalized links, a function to transcribe voice messages and the like. But what the WhatsApp paid it’s the Telegram Premium offer to users? Find out in the comparison below.

WhatsApp Paid vs Telegram Premium; What’s in each signature? (Image: Vitor Padua/Tecnoblog)

Both WhatsApp and Telegram are free apps. But users can hire a paid plan to unlock extra functions.

However, it should be noted that the proposals are different. After all, WhatsApp Paid is a business-oriented plan, available only to WhatsApp Business. Telegram Premium is intended for all users of the platform, regardless of whether it is a business account or not.

But what changes between services? Let’s start with Whatsapp.

The paid modality allows a corporate account to be used on up to ten devices at the same time. In the free option, the limit is four devices simultaneously. The personalized link to facilitate the disclosure of the contact to customers, such as “wa.me/minha-empresa”, is another extra provided to subscribers.

For the rest, the other business resources remain available as well as in the free mode.

Personalized link and connection to more devices are two new features of the WhatsApp Business paid plan (Image: Disclosure / Meta)

O Telegram Premium It has a bigger benefits card. Starting with the function to transcribe voice messages – that is, “convert” audios into text. The limit for sending files rises from 2 GB to 4 GB (that is, double).

The modality offers other advantages, such as the possibility of joining more groups. The list is complete with exclusive stickers, animated profile pictures and the fastest downloads. Subscribers also get a badge to let your contacts know you’re a Premium user.

Below is a table comparing the two services:

Resources WhatsApp Business Premium Telegram Premium Target Audience Companies “Common” User Voice message transcript No Yea exclusive stickers No Yea Group up to 256 people Up to 200 thousand people Adverts No No Limit for uploading files uninformed 4 GB custom links Yea Yea

How much does paid WhatsApp cost? WhatsApp has yet to reveal pricing for the paid plan. The messenger team also did not say when the service will be available to all users. How much does Telegram Premium cost? The Telegram subscription varies between R$12.49 and R$24.90 per month. The monthly fee depends on the device used, and hiring through the app for Android (APK) and Windows are cheaper. The highest price is intended for those who hire the iPhone (iOS).

Telegram Premium is now available to all users (Image: Bruno Gall De Blasi/Tecnoblog)

WhatsApp or Telegram: which messaging app to subscribe to?

Despite being paid plans with the proposal to offer more resources, the services are intended for different audiences.

In case of Telegram Premium, the subscription aims to serve all users. That is, its functions can serve both someone who uses the app on a daily basis to chat and companies.

THE WhatsApp subscription has a different focus. Premium was totally designed for companies. No wonder, the solution will only be available on WhatsApp Business. However, nothing prevents you from using the features in your personal account, as long as you migrate to the commercial version of the app.