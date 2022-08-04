Who will be able to use some kind of 5G? See compatible cell phones | Technology

With the activation of 5G main band in São Paulo, this Thursday (4), users from five capitals in Brazil can already experience the new generation of mobile internet. But that depends on having a device compatible with at least one of the connection types: “standalone” (SA) or “non-standalone” (NSA), the most common.

KNOW 5G connection types

5G connection types MAP: where are the antennas in São Paulo

Furthermore, some operators have their own requirements, such as changing a chip or planand certain smartphones need to receive updates from manufacturers.

The g1 detailed the list of about 70 cell phones that the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) considers approved for 5G: see below which ones are compatible with which type of connection.

The above list does not consider cell phones that are only compatible with DSS, which some operators have come to advertise as “5G” since 2020, but that only use the 4G structure.

Need to change SIM or plan?

So far, only the Vivo informed that it will also be necessary to change the chip only for access to 5G “standalone” (SA), so you have devices compatible with this connection. The chip model is already on sale, but the operator did not inform the price.

To access 5G “non standalone” (NSA), all operators report that the chip with 4G is sufficient.

Regarding plans, Vivo and Claro say they will not charge more for 5G. THE TIM informed that it will have a specific planbut did not give details.

iPhone relies on new iOS

The iPhones 13, 12 and SE (3rd generation), despite having the structure for 5G and having been approved by Anatel, they will only accept 5G SA when the new version of Apple’s operating system, iOS, is released. This is scheduled for November.