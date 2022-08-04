The transfer of aid was thought of as a way to mitigate the impacts of high fuel prices on workers.

Recently, the National Congress approved the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) Kamikaze, PEC das Bondades – as it was called by the government team – which brings a taxi driver allowance of R$ 1,000 (BEm-Taxista). The objective is to transfer amounts of R$ 1 thousand to professionals in the category from August 16th.

The amount allocated to payments was R$ 2 billion. The transfer was thought of as a way of mitigating the impacts of high fuel prices on workers. In addition to these, self-employed truck drivers (BEm-Caminhoneiro) must also receive exclusive assistance, in the amount of R$ 1 thousand monthly. The two payments are expected to last through December. Given this, will those who work as Uber also receive a benefit? Check it out below.

Will those who work as Uber receive the R$ 1,000 taxi driver allowance?

Not. According to the government, drivers of apps such as Uber and the 99, should not be entitled to the benefits offered by the PEC. In short, the rapporteur and deputy Danilo Forte (PSD-CE) even considered the idea of ​​including the group of professionals. However, the matter did not move forward.

Currently, app drivers are looking for better working conditions. Some bills are being processed that seek improvements in the regulation of the category. However, most features still need approval.

According to data from the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea), currently around 1.4 million Brazilians work with Uber. That is, there was an increase of 600 thousand people in the period of 3 years.

In addition, other measures approved by the PEC include the increase in Auxílio Brasil, which should increase from R$400 to R$600, starting in the first fortnight of next month. The cost for the increase is R$ 26 billion. Meanwhile, the total to be spent will be R$ 41.2 billion.

In addition, the national gas voucher will also be expanded. And so, the value should reach close to 100% of the value of the 13 kg cylinder, sold in Brazil. Until then, beneficiaries earned only 50% of the average amount – in June the amount transferred was R$53.

