Willian leave Corinthians and return to Europe? What do we know about the future of shirt 10

Willian was absent in Corinthians’ defeat to Flamengo in Libertadores with a right thigh injury

the sock William has no proposal in hand, at the moment, to leave the Corinthians. But inside the club, there are those who admit the possibility of the player returning to Europe. This is what the report of the ESPN with sources linked to the athlete and also to the alvinegra team.

Former Corinthians player and now a commentator, Vampeta was the one who spoke, this Wednesday, about the possibility of Willian leaving. In a program on the radio “Jovem Pan”, the former midfielder said that the midfielder could be transferred, even in this transfer window.

“There’s news that Willian doesn’t seem to stay until the 15th. It looks like he’s going to ask for an area. He wants to leave because there are proposals from European teams, he doesn’t want to stay anymore. He can leave now, this month. me, from people who know the family well and go there in the middle of Corinthians. I was told that yesterday (Tuesday) night”, said Vampeta.

According to the report, however, with people close to the player, there is no proposal from Europe by William. He is also not thinking about leaving at this time, according to the same sources.

Backstage at Corinthians, too there is no definition about Willian’s future that indicates the departure. However, the possibility of the return to Europe happening is admitted by people linked to alvinegro football.

It is worth remembering that, a few months ago, journalist Fabrizio Romano, a specialist in the European transfer market, reported that Willian had plans to leave Corinthians, after even seeing his family suffer threats on social media.

Last Tuesday, in the 2-0 defeat to Flamengoat Neo Química Arena, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of CONMEBOL LibertadoresWillian was embezzled for Corinthians with a right thigh muscle injury.

Prior to that, he also missed season games with a shoulder injury.

Willian’s contract with Corinthians runs until end of 2023. Revealed by the club, he returned to Brazil in 2021 and, in the current season, made 35 matches, scoring a goal.

