Windows 11: Microsoft releases Build 25174 with Xbox Game Pass widget

Following the weekly tradition, Microsoft released this Wednesday another Build of Windows 11 for Insiders subscribed to the developer channel. This time, the biggest highlight goes to a new widget that becomes part of the system — a little window that gives direct access to Game Pass. As you can see in the image, the widget becomes one of the most recently added games to the service, but it also highlights what’s coming soon and other highlighted categories, which can be toggled by the user. The widget can be added to the screen like any other, and, by clicking on some of the games, the user will be taken to the Xbox app, already on the page of the game in question.

Then, yes, you can install it, see reviews, buy or just start playing. This seems to be one of the rare add-ons in the category that is integrated into a system application and not just any web page. The resource ends up also becoming a showcase and a shortcut for service lovers — opening the way for other developers to be inspired by this solution. Microsoft also says that it is planning to add support for syncing users’ accounts with the feature, so that recently opened games and more personalized information appear. Per hour, the content shown will default to everyone.

















Curiosity

03 Aug

















software

02 Aug

