With a profit against Flu, Santos has more than R$ 2 million in revenue

The match against Fluminense, last Monday, at the Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, earned Santos a profit of just over R$ 117,000. According to the financial bulletin released by the CBF, the total expenses for the duel were BRL 192,175.71 and a deduction of BRL 62,870.00. With an audience of 11,943, Peixe collected R$ 372,325.00 at the box office.

With the profit obtained last Monday, Santos reached the amount of R$ 2,217,424.94 collected in 19 matches as home team that had the presence of the public. The board’s intention was for this amount to be higher, as the plan was to play more often at the Arena Barueri, in Barueri (SP), to attract fans who live in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

This was Santos’ 22nd match as home team in the season – three games in the opening rounds of the Paulista Championship were not attended by the public because of government restrictions imposed to fight the new coronavirus.

Last year, Santos had a loss of BRL 724,356.14 in 19 matches at Vila Belmiro in games for the Brazilian Championship, according to CBF financial reports. This was caused by the ban on the presence of fans in the stadiums.

Check out the collection of Santos in Paulistão:

Santos 0 x 1 Botafogo – BRL 38,306.80

Santos 1 x 1 São Bernardo – R$ 6,260.12

Santos 2 x 1 Ituano – BRL 38,596.70

Santos 0 x 3 São Paulo – R$ 78,407.65

Santos 2 x 2 Novorizontino – R$ 60,001.69

Santos 3 x 2 Água Santa – BRL 91,839.59

Total: BRL 313,412.55 (6 games)

Check out Santos’ collection in the Brasileirão:

Santos 2 x 1 Coritiba – BRL 182,083.96

Santos 3 x 0 America-MG – BRL 97,654.88

Santos 4 x 1 Cuiabá – BRL 18,602.53

Santos 0 x 0 Ceará – R$ 686,291.54 (at Arena Barueri)

Santos 0 x 1 Palmeiras – BRL 146,364.54

Santos 1 x 1 Internacional – BRL 40,159.63

Santos 2 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino – R$ 126,542.98

Santos 1 x 2 Flamengo – BRL 148,354.75

Santos 1 x 0 Atlético-GO – R$ 55,317.62

Santos 2 x 0 Botafogo – BRL 29,226.50

Santos 2 x 2 Fluminense – BRL 117,279.29

Total: BRL 1,647,878.22 (11 games)

Check out Santos’ earnings in the Copa do Brasil:

Santos 3 x 0 Coritiba – BRL 131,205.62

Santos 1 x 0 Corinthians – R$ 124,928.55

Total: BRL 256,134.17 (2 games)

Grand total: BRL 2,217,424.94 (19 games)