With Oscar, Flamengo reaches six players who competed in the World Cup

30-year-old midfielder arrives on loan from Shanghai Port (CHN)

By: Rafael Bortoloti

With the hiring of midfielder Oscar, Flamengo went up a level and reached the sixth player who played in the World Cup. The 30-year-old athlete was hired on loan from Shanghai Port (CHN) and will reinforce a squad that includes David Luiz, Vidal, Varela, Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís as names that have already played in the most popular tournament on the planet.

Midfielder Oscar was summoned by Felipão, in 2014, and was a starter in the team that also had defender David Luiz. Still in that World Cup, Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, another who arrived in this transfer window, represented the country in the competition.

Four years ago, in 2018, Oscar and David Luiz were not called up, but left-back Filipe Luís was on Tite’s list at the World Cup in Russia. Vidal would likely be called up, but Chile did not qualify, unlike Uruguay, which featured midfielder Arrascaeta and right-back Varela, another who arrived recently.

In addition to the six, Flamengo has several players who have defended their teams, but did not reach the World Cup. These include Pulgar, Diego, Diego Alves, Rodrigo Caio, Everton Cebolinha, Bruno Henrique, Everton Ribeiro, Pedro and Gabigol. The last three, by the way, have been called up by Tite and are on the radar of the 2022 World Cup.

With this stellar cast, Flamengo is alive in three competitions and goes through a marathon of games. The next commitment is against São Paulo, this Saturday (06), at Morumbi, in a game valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The ball will roll at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time).