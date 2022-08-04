WSL Latin America announces changes to the dates of two events

Florianópolis, Santa Catarina (Thursday, August 4) – The World Surf League (WSL) Latin America office announces changes to the dates of two events scheduled for the second half of this year. O Saquarema Surf Festival was transferred from the 19th to the 25th of September to the 17th to 23rd of October in the National Surfing Capital of the Lagos Region of Rio de Janeiro. It’s the Punta Rocas Open Pro, which would take place on October 25th to 30th, was postponed to November 15th to 20th in Peru. The other three WSL Latin America events scheduled for the second half of the year continue with their original dates.

The first ones take place this month, in two consecutive weeks. The next step is the Arica Pro Tour, which will promote the first QS 5000 of the 2022/2023 season in South America, from August 15th to 21st in Chile. Only men will compete in the heavy tubes of El Gringo and the 5,000 points could cause big changes in the battle for spots for the 2023 Challenger Series. The WSL Latin America regional rankings will indicate 10 men and 4 women for the access circuit for the elite of the World Surf League Championship Tour.

The following week, from the 25th to the 28th of August, the Bank of Brazil Surfing Circuit defines its champions at Praia de Itamambuca, in Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo. The event promoted by Banco do Brasil with the objective of discovering new talents in Brazilian surfing, started in Garopaba (SC) and has already passed through Salvador (BA). The winners of the men’s and women’s rankings, counting the points of the three stages, will win invitations (wildcards) to participate in the only WSL Challenger Series in Latin America, the Corona Saquarema Pro presented by Banco do Brasil from November 1st to 8th at Praia de Itaúna.

DELAYED STEPS – The reason for the postponement of the Saquarema Surf Festival for the 17th to the 23rd of October, it was to avoid the clash of dates with the ISA World Surfing Gameswhich was confirmed by International Surfing Association, for the same week as the event promoted by 213 Sports, in honor of the two-time Brazilian champion Leo Neves in Saquarema. This ISA World Cup opens the Olympic cycle for the France 2024 Games, with the country champion in the men’s and women’s categories, earning a third spot on their surfing teams.

Thus, surfers classified for the ISA Gameswill be able to represent their countries without losing the opportunity to compete in the Saquarema Surf Festival, which will be the only World Surf League event in the world in 2022, to hold stages of the QS 5000, Pro Junior and Longboard, all combined with men’s and women’s categories and with the principle of equal prize money for men and women. The 5,000 points at stake at Praia de Itaúna will be decisive in the dispute for spots for the 2023 WSL Challenger Series.

The regional rankings for the 2022/2023 WSL Latin America season will compute the points from the Qualifying Series stages held until April next year. At the Saquarema Surf FestivalLongboard and Pro Junior competitions will also be held, for surfers up to 21 years of age, earning points in the qualifying rankings for the world categories and to define the South American champions of 2022.

The decision of these titles will happen in the Punta Rocas Open Pro, in the waves of Punta Rocas, in Punta Negra. With the change of date to November 15th to 20th, this new stage in Peru will close the WSL Latin America events calendar in 2022. The last one was the only WSL Challenger Series in South America, the Corona Saquarema Pro presented by Banco do Brasil from November 1st to 8th at Praia de Itaúna. O Punta Rocas Open Pro will perform male and female stages of the QS 1000, Pro Junior and Longboard.

LATEST WSL LATIN AMERICA EVENTS IN 2022:

Aug 15-21: Arica Pro Tour – QS 5000 in El Gringo, Arica – Chile

Aug 25-28: Bank of Brazil Surfing Circuit – QS 1000 at Itamambuca Beach, Ubatuba (SP)

Oct 17-23: Saquarema Surf Festival – QS 5000, Pro Junior and Longboard at Praia de Itaúna, Saquarema (RJ)

Nov 01-08: Corona Saquarema Pro presented by Banco do Brasil – Challenger Series at Itaúna Beach, Saquarema (RJ)

Nov 15-20: Punta Rocas Open Pro – QS 1000, Pro Junior and Longboard in Punta Rocas, Punta Negra – Peru

TOP-10 OF THE 2022/2023 WSL LATIN AMERICA RANKING – after 6 stages:

01: Miguel Tudela (PER) – 4,000 points

02: Gabriel André (BRA) – 3,175

03: José Gundesen (ARG) – 2,895

04: Ryan Kainalo (BRA) – 2,745

05: Heitor Mueller (BRA) – 2,645

06: Wesley Dantas (BRA) – 2,391

07: Santiago Muniz (ARG) – 2,300

08: Igor Moraes (BRA) – 2,068

09: Lucas Vicente (BRA) – 2,055

10: Krystian Kymerson (BRA) – 1,710

TOP-10 OF THE 2022/2023 WSL LATIN AMERICA RANKING:

01: Sol Aguirre (PER) – 4,500 points

02: Dominic Barona (ECU) – 3,475

03: Rodriguez Vargas Arena (PER) – 3,290

04: Tainá Hinckel (BRA) – 3,245

05: Isabelle Nalu (BRA) – 3,125

06: Silvana Lima (BRA) – 2,946

07: Melanie Giunta (PER) – 2,923

08: Daniella Rosas (PER) – 2,450

09: Genesis Garcia (ECU) – 2,423

10: Kiany Hyakutake (BRA) – 2,240

BANCO DO BRASIL DE SURF CIRCUIT:

TOP-5 OF THE MALE RANKING – 2 stages:

1st: Heitor Mueller (SC) – 1,200 points

2nd: Gabriel Klaussner (SP) – 1,150

3rd: Messias Felix (CE) – 1,095

4th: Santiago Muniz (SC) – 1,000

5th: Krystian Kymerson (ES) – 860

TOP-5 OF THE FEMALE RANKING – 2 stages:

1.a: Silvana Lima (CE) – 1,650 points

1.a: Tainá Hinckel (SC) – 1,650

3.a: Kemily Sampaio (SP) – 1,150

4.a: Julia Santos (SP) – 1,000

5.a: Juliana dos Santos (CE) – 850