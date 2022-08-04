Xiaomi, POCO and Motorola are discounted

The 5G signal is spreading in Brazil and you can already acquire a smartphone with this technology. AliExpress has several promotions for Xiaomi, POCO and Motorola devices. Do not miss this opportunity!

For those who don’t know POCO, the brand was created in 2018 by Xiaomi based on the philosophy of “Everything you need, nothing you don’t need” with a main focus on the requirements and feedback of its fans and the relentless pursuit of the technology they really need. Currently, the brand is present in more than 35 countries.

See the offers we separate for you:

Anyone who loves taking good pictures will like the Moto Edge X30 5G. With a triple rear camera and a resolution of 50 megapixels, the device is priced at R$2,595.89 in the AliExpress promotion.

thanks to the processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Moto Edge X30 5G delivers high performances and lots of power. The cell phone available 12 GB of RAM and an air256 GB internal storage.

Regarding the AMOLED screen, expect vibrant colors and excellent contrast. What’s more, the refresh rate is up to 144 Hz and there is support for HDR10+. For gamers, with 576Hz sampling rate (touch identification), the device becomes an excellent option for this audience. Other smartphone features are Dolby Atmos, 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC.

For those looking for a powerful and a little more affordable cell phone, a good option is the Moto Edge S30 5G, which costs between R$1,918.69 and R$2,200.84 in the AliExpress promotion, depending on the chosen combo.

As Snapdragon 888+ processor, the device guarantees optimum performance. THE camera is triple, with a 108 MP main sensor, accompanied by a 13 MP ultra-wide with a 121° angle and a 2.5 cm macro. Your photos will look amazing!

The screen is 6.8 inches, with Full HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. You can choose the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage or the with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.

When it comes to battery, the Moto Edge S30 has the same 5000 mAh of the most expensive model, Moto Edge X30. However, its loading is a little slower.

With one 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast chargingO Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is costing, in this AliExpress promotion, R$1,315.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and which has 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The device still has 6.67 inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, 16MP front camera and a triple set of rear cameras: the main 108MP, an 8MP 118º wide-angle and a 2MP macro and AI option.

Also focused on cost-effectiveness but with simpler specifications, the POCO M4 Pro 5G is priced at R$1,179.53 in AliExpress promotionplus free shipping.

Available in a version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage (expandable with a MicroSD card), the POCO M4 Pro 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W charging, a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz and MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The camera set has a 16 MP front camera and two rear cameras, the main one being 50 MP and an ultrawide one of 8 MP.

