Zinc battery recharges in seconds using solar cells

Slim and flexible self-rechargeable battery layout, ideal for portable and wearable devices.

Battery recharged with solar energy

Thirty seconds of sunlight could be enough to inject tens of minutes of charge into the batteries of future smart watches and other small appliances.

Jinxin Bi and colleagues at the University of Surrey in the UK have created a renewable, rechargeable battery that doesn’t even need to be plugged in to recharge.

Instead, it uses perovskite solar cells to recharge a zinc-ion battery, the same type that recently tied with lithium batteries in terms of energy storage capacity.

Pound for pound, zinc-air batteries can potentially store five times more energy than lithium-ion batteries, but zinc-manganese batteries, like this new prototype, are attractive because they can be thin and flexible.

“This technology provides a promising strategy for the efficient use of clean energy and allows wearable electronics to be operated continuously without charging plugged into the grid. Our prototype could represent a step forward in how we interact with wearables and other IoT devices. , such as real-time remote health monitors,” said Bi.

The battery and solar cell layers are applied by an inkjet system.

Zinc manganese battery

Both the zinc and manganese battery (Zn-MnO two ) and the perovskite solar cells were manufactured in layers applied by an inkjet and electrodeposition system, a low-cost system.

“The optimized zinc microbattery featured an ultra-high volumetric energy density of 148 mWh cm-3 (16.3 µWh cm-two) and a power density of 55 W cm-3 (6.1 mW cm-two) at a current density of 400 C (5 mA cm-two), allowing it to be compared with state-of-the-art microbatteries or supercapacitors manufactured by conventional methods,” the team wrote.

It is these indicators that allow these ultra-thin batteries to be quickly charged by solar cells, composing a self-charging system capable of offering energy autonomy for miniaturized electronics. The prototype brought the battery to 100% charge in 10 seconds, providing enough charge to power sensors and an LED light for nearly an hour.

“The unique features of our ultra-fast photo-rechargeable system can drive wide applications in self-powered wearables, autonomous power systems and emergency electronics. In addition, it will broaden perception and vision on how to design the next generation of miniaturized flexible photo-rechargeable systems. ,” said Professor Wei Zhang, the team’s coordinator.

