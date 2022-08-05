14-year-old boy dies crushed by toy in park in England

A 14-year-old boy was crushed to death by a toy at an amusement park in England. The case was registered yesterday morning in the city of Dover, Kent, at a traveling amusement park set up in Pencester Gardens.

According to local police, the suspicion is that six teenagers, including the young man who died, identified as Mackenzie Croxford-Cook, had invaded the place, which was not yet open to the public, early in the morning.

Mackenzie was then challenged by one of his friends to climb on a toy that was still in the process of assembling, causing an accident and crushed to death. Police did not disclose the dynamics of the teenager’s death, nor which toy would have caused his death.

“We were called by the outpatient service to the address at 7:45 am on Wednesday. No suspicious circumstances were reported,” a Kent County Police spokesperson said in a statement released by the English tabloid The Mirror.

This morning, the park in which the accident occurred was closed and with a series of tributes paid by friends to Mackenzie.

In a statement, the company responsible for the park, Forrest Amusements, said it was “deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the tragic event”.

An investigation was opened to determine how the teenager died.