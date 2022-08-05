15 Best Brad Pitt Characters Ranked By Their Hairstyles

Over his 30+ year career in Hollywood, Brad Pitt has appeared in a large number of successful films and created memorable characters that have their place in film history. Your best characters differ greatly in their personalities and grooming habits.

Unsurprisingly, Pitt’s movie-star good looks have been utilized in his films to heighten his appeal. However, not all of his characters can have perfect hair. Although he has starred in many acclaimed films over the years, how has his hair looked in each of his most iconic roles?

Updated August 4, 2022, by Shawn S. Lealos: Brad Pitt is back with his new action movie Bullet Train. Not only is Pitt back showing that he’s always the coolest character on the big screen, but he’s also back to prove that his hair is also a character of its own in many of his movies. In most cases, it seems like Pitt can rock any and all hairstyles imaginable, and his hair often matches the type of character he’s playing. Surprisingly, despite being one of the hottest and coolest actors in Hollywood history, he even managed a geeky look thanks to his hair and the combined efforts of the Coen brothers. With Bullet Train adding to Brad Pitt’s list of iconic hairstyles, it will be interesting to see what comes next as the actor moves into his silver years.

If someone wanted to cast Brad Pitt as an idiot geek in a movie, that person might not be casting many other movies in the future. That rule doesn’t apply to the Coen brothers, who can do anything and everything they want with actors of all skill levels – even Brad Pitt.

Inside Burn After Reading, Brad Pitt was an idiot who worked at an electronics store and ended up getting involved in a scheme over notes that could implicate the CIA in some bad things. The Coen brothers set out to make Brad Pitt look as dumb as possible, with highlights and a really bad haircut, and it somehow worked, turning the heartthrob into a loser.

Brad Pitt’s new movie, Bullet train, sees the 58-year-old long-haired actor once again. While not as luxurious as her hair in her other big 2022 movie, the lost cityit’s a hairstyle that makes him look as cool as ever in the movie.

The story sees Pitt playing a man with a very specific skill set, even though he’s decided he doesn’t want to kill anymore. He appears to be taking on the role of a modern-day ronin, and his hair fits the role of a man who just wants to live in peace despite always being pulled back into violence.

Brad Pitt appeared in the crime drama killing them softly in 2012 and her hair was something else. He wore his hair slicked back, giving him the perfect bad boy look no one wanted to mess with. It was very different for Pitt, and with the goatee added, he looked dangerous.

This fits your role perfectly. Pitt is Jackie, a mob enforcer obsessed with people’s place in the world, and his belief that all men are created equal only to be separated by politics.

ocean eleven was Steven Soderbergh’s big-budget movie franchise, and in the first, it was all about being cool. With George Clooney at his most charming and elegant, even Brad Pitt looked a little less stunning than usual.

However, as Danny Ocean’s right-hand man Rusty Ryan, he still looked like the part. There was no group of actors nicer than the from the ocean guys in 2001, and Brad Pitt’s short hair showcased his confidence and ease at being the nicest guy in any room he walked into.

Brad Pitt has what seems to be his troy action comedy hair the lost city. The film starred Sandra Bullock as a romance author kidnapped and forced to find a mythical city. As her cover model, played by Channing Tatum, tries to save her, it’s Brad Pitt’s Jack Trainer who seems more suited.

Her hair is used as comic relief here as well. When he appears, he whips his long locks in slow motion. When Bullock’s Loretta asks why he’s so handsome, he just jokes that his father was a meteorologist.

For his role in the Oscar-winning biographical drama as abolitionist Samuel Bass, Pitt grew out his hair and sported a curtain beard on his chin. It’s safe to say this isn’t his best look, but it was worth it for the art’s sake. His longer hair and graying beard give Pitt a grandfatherly appearance, which reflects Bass’ gentle personality.

12 years of slavery tells the true story of Solomon Northup, a free black man in pre-Civil War America who is sold into slavery. As one of the film’s producers, Pitt won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2014.

In the lesser-known fantasy film of 1998 Meet Joe Black, Brad Pitt plays the title character, the human form that Death takes when he descends to Earth. He hires a businessman on his 65th birthday to teach him about the ways of humanity.

When Pitt enters the screen, the first thing viewers notice is his hair. It is styled in a boyish cut and includes some dazzling blonde highlights. The highlights are so bad that they become a distraction for the viewer. It’s impossible to look anywhere other than the top of Pitt’s head.

Pitt’s long, lush mane in the 1994 horror film Interview with the Vampire it’s the kind of hair that many women, and some men, would envy. Whether pulled back into a ponytail or flowing freely along his face, Pitt’s almost honey brown hair looks healthy and shiny.

However, while it’s actually pretty hair, it looks kind of ridiculous. It fits the Gothic period and would also work for the cover of a novel, but if Pitt wore this hairstyle in the 21st century, it could get some questioning looks from fans and style critics.

In one of his most iconic films, Pitt plays Tyler Durden, the ripped, mysterious and effortless delinquent who acts as a spiritual guide for the protagonist against capitalist America.

Hawaiian shirts, brown leather jackets and sunglasses fill Pitt’s fight club wardrobe, while a semi-spiky hairstyle sits on top of her head. Everything about her style fuels her laid-back but also tough personality. It’s not a terrible haircut, but the spikes look a lot late 1990s/early 2000s. If anyone can pull it off, it’s Brad Pitt.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith tells the story of a seemingly ordinary couple who happen to be secret agents assigned to kill each other.

Pitt’s character, Mr. John Smith, is the manifestation of the perfect husband. He’s kind, funny, well dressed, and very, very handsome. It makes sense that Pitt’s hairstyle in the film matches his character’s level of perfection. However, although his hair is well kept in a short cut, he is very boring. There is simply nothing that stands out.

troy is an epic adventure based on the story of Homer Iliad which stars Pitt as the Greek warrior Achilles. For his role, Pitt’s hair was styled in shoulder-length golden streaks.

In several battle scenes, his hair gets quite sweaty, which only adds to the appeal. While oily hair isn’t always celebrated, it works with your post-battle physique. When he’s not acting in a battle scene, Pitt’s locks fall down either side of his face in effortless waves that one can spend hours trying to achieve with a curling iron.

Not all men call it a mustache, let alone grow. For his role as Aldo Raine in Quentin Tarantino’s film Inglourious BasterdsPitt has grown a full but clean mustache that perfectly frames his upper lip.

Inglourious Basterds is a fictionalized account of Nazi Germany that follows two separate stories. The first involves a Jewish girl who seeks revenge against the Nazi colonel who kills her family, while the second storyline sees Brad Pitt making startling quotes as the leader of a group of Jewish-American soldiers, the Bastards, who hunt down and scalp Nazis.

It took 32 years in the business, and three previous nominations, for Brad Pitt to finally win an acting Oscar for his role as Cliff Booth in his second film with Quentin Tarantino. Once upon a time… in Hollywood follows a television star and his trusty stunt double/bodyguard in 1969.

Like Booth, Pitt wears a surfer/laid back sixties style. Hawaiian shirts paired with t-shirts are her clothing items, and her hair matches her personality. It’s longer, but not too long, and pulled back in a sexy, effortless way.

In the underrated but memorable role of Brad Pitt in his first big movie, he wears a white cowboy hat that, when paired with his natural blonde hair, exudes appeal. His role as JD in Ridley Scott’s Thelma & Luisa marked the beginning of his role as a major Hollywood heartthrob.

The film follows best friends Thelma and Louise as they run away after Louise shoots a man who tries to assault Thelma. Pitt plays JD, a bum and thief who steals from Louise after spending the night with Thelma.

Se7enFormer music video director David Fincher’s second feature film follows a rookie detective and a veteran on the brink of retirement as they work together to catch a serial killer.

Pitt’s hairstyle in the film reflects his character’s personality. Mills is young and relatively inexperienced in the field, and his hair matches his youth. It’s short, naturally blonde and has just the right amount of volume. Paired with the subtle yet eye-catching circular beard, this look is Brad Pitt’s ’90s heyday.