5 movie premieres in the 2nd semester that you can’t miss

Several films are scheduled to hit theaters by December 2022; check out a selection of 5 titles of different genres and styles.

AVATAR: THE WATER PATH

One of the most anticipated films of recent years, Avatar: The Path of Waterby James Cameron (Titanic) is scheduled to premiere on December 16. The plot will introduce Jake Sully and his new family on the planet Pandora. When a threat returns, Jake must work with Neytiri and an army of the Na’vi race to protect his world and those he loves. The expected is that avatar 2 is more of a visual spectacle, with stunning effects and colors (which can already be seen in the first feature, from 2009). The cast includes Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet.

BLACK ADAM

Fans of action and fantasy — and especially DC Comics — are certainly eager to see Dwayne Johnson like the antihero black adam. he is the antagonist of Shazam! and will have his origin story explored in the film, which is slated to premiere on October 20th. his slave past in the Kahndaq country will also come into focus. The character has powers such as speed, stamina, the ability to fly and shoot lightning.

DO NOT WORRY, DEAR

On September 22, director Olivia Wilde’s thriller promises to draw a lot of attention. The duo of protagonists is already a decoy in itself: Florence Pugh (Black Widow) and Harry Styles (who is also a singer-songwriter) star in Do not worry, dear. A 1950s housewife lives with her husband in a utopian community and begins to think he is hiding disturbing secrets.

NO! DO NOT LOOK!

if you liked Run! and We and loves suspense, make a note of it in your diary: No! Do not look, a new film from Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Jordan Peele, opens in theaters August 25. Peele’s new thriller has Daniel Kaluuya (Run!), Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Michael Wincott and Brandon Perea in the cast. The plot follows the residents of a lonely ravine in the interior of California. The group witnesses a strange and frightening discovery that comes from the sky.

THE FABELMANS

Acclaimed director Steven Spielberg (Love sublime love) is due to release, in November of this year, his newest film. And don’t expect ETs or war epics: in fact, the new project is more about your own life. The Fabelmans will be a semi-autobiography based on Spielberg’s childhood growing up in post-war Arizona, from age 7 to 18. The title also catches the eye, as it’s the first time he’s written a screenplay since AI Artificial Intelligence (2001).

