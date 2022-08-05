5 ranked Lady Gaga performances Rolling Stone

Confirmation of Lady Gaga in the sequel to ‘Joker’ adds new highlight to the singer’s filmography; here, five roles ranked according to the critics

Emanuela Lemes (under the supervision of Eduardo do Valle) Published on 08/04/2022 at 16:20

Although it wasn’t exactly a surprise, the announcement that Lady Gaga will be part of the cast of the musical sequence of jokermobilized fans of the singer and the franchise on the afternoon of this Thursday, 4th. Through an announcement on her Instagram, the actress and singer published a teaser for the new feature, called Joker: Folie à Deuxwhose production was confirmed by the director Todd Phillips.

the participation of Gaga had already been anticipated in June by the The Hollywood Reporterwho found that the singer would be in negotiation to assume the role of harlequininterpreted in the DCEU by Margot Robbie. Todd Phillips produced A Star is Born2018, which featured the singer in the lead role.

+++ READ MORE: Joker 2: Lady Gaga negotiates participation in the musical sequence of the film

the announcement of Gaga in the franchise is a new step for the artist, who has already added other prominent roles in front of the screens. Whether as a protagonist or in supporting roles, she has already drawn attention in horror sequences, drama and even in film noir. Here, we select five times in which Lady Gaga shone as an actress, according to the evaluations of IMDB and synopses of Rotten Tomatoes:

5. Machete Kills (2013) – 5.6

“When the President of the United States (Carlos Estevez) has a mission that would be impossible for any mortal, the person he needs is machete (Danny Trejo), a former Federale agent wielding a knife. the mission of machete is to knock down Voice (Mel Gibson), a mad revolutionary and an eccentric billionaire arms dealer who concocted a plan to start a nuclear war. Facing death at every step of the assassins, Machete uses all his abilities to get the job done. “The film marks the debut of Gaga at the movies. Here, she plays a character named La Chameleón, in a 3-minute cameo that has divided critics. Her performance earned her an award nomination. golden raspberry as the worst actress of that year.

+++ READ MORE: Lady Gaga can be our Emma Frost from Marvel in theaters, says site

4. Sin City: The Fatal Lady (2014) – 6.5

“The damaged inhabitants of Sin City return for another round of stories from the mind of Frank Miller. Dwight McCarthy (Josh Brolin) abandons his battle with his inner demons to help Ava Lord (Eva Green), the woman of his dreams and nightmares.” Again directed by Robert Rodriguez, Gaga appears here as a waitress who plays opposite the actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

+++ READ MORE: Lady Gaga confirms and celebrates participation in Sin City 2: The Fatal Lady

3. Gucci House (2021) – 6.6

“House of Gucciis inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), a stranger of humble origins, marries the family Guccihis unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and unleash a reckless spiral of betrayal, decay, revenge and, ultimately…

+++ READ MORE: Casa Gucci: What do Lady Gaga and Patrizia Reggiani have in common?

two. A Star Is Born (2018) – 7.6

“The experienced musician Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) discovers – and falls in love – with the artist Ally(LadyGaga). She almost gave up on her dream of making it big as a singer until Jackson draws her into the spotlight. But even with the career of Ally taking off, the personal side of their relationship is falling apart, while Jackson engages in an ongoing battle with his own inner demons.”

+++ READ MORE: A Star is Born: Lady Gaga was in character for years; understand

1. American Horror Story: Hotel (2015) – 7.9

“The detective and family man John Lowe (Wes Bentley) moves to the Hotel Cortez in order to investigate a series of murders that took place at the location. The owner of the property is the powerful countess elizabeth (Lady Gaga), a woman who appreciates art, fashion and blood.”

In addition to being in the main cast of Season 5, Gaga made a cameo in the 4th episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke (2016), as the powerful Elder Witch of the Forest.

+++ READ MORE: Lady Gaga should return to American Horror Story in 10th season