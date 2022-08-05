A Secretary from the Future is getting a reboot by Selena Gomez

According to information recently published in the international press, the actress and singer Selena Gomez is in talks to produce a reboot of the film A Secretary of the Futurewhich became a great classic in the 1980s.

The film tells the story of a secretary, played by Melanie Griffith, who takes the place of her boss when she breaks her leg, and pretends to be a powerful stock market executive.

At the time, the comedy, which still had Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver alongside Melanie, was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Will Selena Gomez also act in the film?

So far, no further details about the production have been released. The script is being written by Ilana Peña, who is the creator of the series. Diary of a Future President.

Currently, the actress is in the acclaimed series Only Murders in The Buildingwhose first two seasons are available on Star+.

Only Murders in The Building It has already been renewed for a third season.

The series’ official profile announced that Hulu has renewed it for a third season. In the series, Selena Gomez plays Mabel, a resident of an old building, where a crime takes place that needs to be solved.

Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, had this to say about the series:

“Only Murders in the Building It is the true jewel in the crown. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark and testament to the work of Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers who have consistently shown us that they want more from this story.”

The series puts the characters of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez investigating a real-life murder in the building where they live.

Actress’ house was recently invaded by uncontrolled fan

The artist had to reinforce the security of her home on July 10 of this year, when a man was arrested for trying to break into the mansion where she lives.

According to the website TMZ, the fan tried to jump a fence of the residence around 1 am, but the security team managed to stop him before he even managed to get close to Selena. He was charged with the crime of trespassing on property.

