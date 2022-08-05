“Abel is being warned…”; Leila activates credibility in the market, convinces ‘vendors’ and closes a new contract for Palmeiras

Palmeiras has a squad fortissimo and that demonstrates this quality since the arrival of the coach Abel Ferreira. Alviverde’s greatest coach has carte blanche from the board to ask for any type of reinforcement, as long as the players are within the club’s financial budget. Abel has already made it clear that he prefers to work with athletes who are not medallions.

It is within this context that Verdão closed the signing of the attacking midfielder Bruno Tabata. Journalist Pedro Sepúlveda reported this Friday morning (5th) that the transaction is closed: “FULL AGREEMENT: @brunotabata will be a @Palmeiras player. 4 year contract. @Sporting_CP receives 4.5 million euros + 500 thousand euros through objectives”, revealed.

The reinforcement did everything to wear the Palmeiras shirt and managed to. Alviverde fans would also love to have him in the squad this second semester. The management of the São Paulo club was optimistic at the beginning of the negotiations, then it became pessimistic, but the Portuguese were convinced in the transaction.

Another good news is that Palmeiras managed to reduce the amount of the initial payment, given that, in the beginning, Sporting wanted 5 million euros in cash. The direction of Verdão will pay 4.5 million euros plus 500 thousand euros for goals that can be achieved by the athlete himself.

Behind the scenes, Leila Pereira will pass on information about Tabata’s arrival to Abel. The commander immediately approved the reinforcement and hoped that he would be hired. Now, he comes to help and will also be an immediate replacement for Scarpa, who leaves in December.