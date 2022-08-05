About to leave! Léo Ortiz and Natan, from Bragantino, can be sold to Serie A club

Bragantino managed to fit in a good sequence of results and recover in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. In the last five games, there were four wins. With that, the team reached the 8th place in the tournament. And much of this good phase is due to Leo Ortiz and Nathanthe team’s defense duo.

But both can leave Bragantino soon. Léo Ortiz and Natan are wanted by European clubs, especially in the Italian Serie A.

According to GE, Nathan is speculated in Roma. The Italian team has not yet made a proposal, but is monitoring the defender, hired from Flamengo.

Leo Ortizwho was called up to the Brazilian national team and wants to play in the Qatar World Cup, sparks interest from Fiorentina. So far, no official proposal has arrived from the two players.

Léo Ortiz almost went to Turkey

The only proposal that reached Bragantino, still in July, was one from Trabzonspor from Turkey. The club offered 6 million euros for Léo Ortiz. The value, however, was considered low and the transaction did not evolve.