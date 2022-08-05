Airbus A319 Plane Goes Because a Passenger Was Where He Shouldn’t

Admin 1 min ago News Leave a comment 0 Views



A go-around could have been avoided on a British Airways flight if a passenger had simply followed the rules.

British Airbus A319 – Marvin Mutz


The extra lap that British Airways flight BA-438 had to make before landing in Amsterdam on Thursday (5) had a rather unusual reason: a passenger was in the bathroom when the aircraft was already on final approach. .

According to the European press, the flight had departed London and proceeded normally. During the approach to Schiphol Airport, and already close to landing, the crew noticed that a passenger had not left the bathroom. As the requests for the traveler to leave were unsuccessful at first, the pilots, aware of the matter, commanded a go-around.

According to the rule, toilets must always be unoccupied during landing, take-off and turbulence procedures, as the toilet seats are not equipped with seat belts, and also because the toilet ceiling is much lower, giving greater chance to hit your head.

It was not detailed what caused the passenger to stay in the lavatory longer, but after he left, the Airbus A319 landed safely. Flight tracking tools captured the entire path of the aircraft.






Fascinated by airplanes since 1999, he graduated in Aeronautics studying at Cal State Long Beach and Western Michigan University. He is currently Editor-in-Chief at AEROIN, Airplane Pilot, member of AOPA, with experience at Avianca Brasil. #GoBroncos #GoBeach #2A


Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Young people boil condoms, drink the liquid and get high

The case was reported by the Indian news channel CNN-News 18, according to the Gizmodo …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved