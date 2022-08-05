Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bastard son is sued for more than R$ 7.8 million for being involved in a car accident – Monet

+



Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, has been sued for more than $1.5 million and will have to appear in court over a car accident.

The information was published by Radar Online this Thursday (4). A bailiff went to the house where Mildred, Joseph’s mother, lives to deliver the subpoena.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s former housekeeper, Mildred had an affair with the actor that resulted in the birth of Joseph. The discovery of the 24-year-old’s existence culminated in the end of the marriage of the protagonist of the franchise ‘The Terminator’ with TV presenter Maria Shriver, mother of his other four children, between 1986 and 2011.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Joseph Baena (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Documents obtained by Radar show that Takaloo (the man suing Joseph) claims the accident left him with “great mental, physical and nerve pain”. He added that he also “suffered lost wages, had hospital and medical expenses, general damages and loss of earning capacity” after the accident.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this year by Takaloo, who says the young man crashed his Jeep into his Audi in Los Angeles. Supposedly injured after the accident, the man asked for $1.5 million and said he “suffered personal injuries as a direct and immediate result of Joseph’s negligence and carelessness.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role of the protagonist of the series The Terminator (Photo: Playback)

The alleged victim’s attorney points out that these injuries will result in “some permanent disability for him.”

It was even left for the actor and Joseph’s father, as, a few weeks later, Takaloo added another defendant to the lawsuit, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s company Oak Productions, and asked for extra money.

The actor’s company and Joseph Baena have yet to respond to the lawsuit in court.

In addition to Joseph, the 75-year-old actor has four other children, all from his marriage to Maria Shriver: Katherine, 32; Christina Maria, 31; Patrick, 28; and Christopher, 24.

