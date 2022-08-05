Atlético-MG profits R$ 3 million in record audience game against Palmeiras in Libertadores | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG’s most popular game as home team in the current season was also the one with the highest grossing for the Minas Gerais club. In terms of net income, the Rooster took home R$ 3,180,004.30, according to the bordero of the match against Palmeiras, for Libertadores.

There were 57,140 fans present in the 2-2 tie for the quarterfinals of the competition last Wednesday. The public surpassed the 56,421 people present against Emelec, in the Libertadores round of 16 match. In that 1-0 win, net income was BRL 2,398,390.81.

Against Palmeiras, the gross income was R$ 4,232,050.90, only lower than the final of the Campeonato Mineiro against Cruzeiro (R$ 4,851,600.00). However, in the decision, the Rooster was not home, as the dispute for the trophy took place on a neutral ground.

Altogether, until now, Atlético netted BRL 18,743,275.78 in 2022. Last year, with Mineirão packed in the final stretch, net income was BRL 34,726,729.82

Atlético’s budget for 2022 foresees a box office revenue of R$ 53 million (in gross form). The club is approaching the goal, and has R$ 35,804,027.88 gross in the current season. Galo has nine more home matches at Mineirão until the end of the yearnot counting one more possible match in the case of a Libertadores semifinal, which is decided in a single game on a neutral ground.

Before the match against Athletico-PR, at Mineirão, this Sunday, Atlético launched something new for the fan. Now, the athletican will be able to enter the stadium with a virtual ticket directly from Galo’s official digital app.

“Fans will be able to access their QRCode/E-Ticket tickets via APP, after purchase. To do so, simply complete their registration on the APP with the same CPF as the purchase and access the ticket tab. Once downloaded, the ticket will be available even offline, which makes it easier for fans to access the stadium. It is worth noting that only QRCODE/E-Ticket tickets will be made available on the APP. Tickets loaded on the GNV card remain the same”, inform the club.

Atlético-MG vs Palmeiras box office:

Total pubic: 57,140

Gross income: BRL 4,232,050.90

Net income: BRL 3,180,004.30

Total gross income in 2022: BRL 35,804,027.88

Total net income in 2022: BRL 18,743,275.78