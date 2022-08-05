Atltico returns to STJD agenda for discriminatory corners in game with Fla

Atlético will be judged by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) next Wednesday (10) for discriminatory chants by the fans during the 2-1 victory over Flamengo, in Mineiro. The match, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, was played on June 22.

The episode would be judged by the STJD earlier, but was removed from the agenda because the

In the match summary, the referee also reported that Atlético supporters threw a lighter near one of the assistants and then an iron with a nut and an alley towards the area. The case will also be judged by the STJD. What is the possible punishment? Atltico will respond to articles 243-G and 213, item III, of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD): Art. 243-G. Practice a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice due to ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, elderly person or person with a disability. PENALTY: suspension of five to ten matches, if practiced by an athlete, even if he is a substitute, coach, doctor or member of the technical commission, and suspension for a period of one hundred and twenty to three hundred and sixty days, if practiced by any other natural person subjected to this Code, in addition to a fine of R$100 to R$100 thousand. Art. 213. Failing to take measures capable of preventing and repressing: III – throwing objects on the field or place of the sporting event. PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100 to BRL 100 thousand.

