‘Avengers: Endgame’: Kevin Feige Wanted ALL Original Team Members Killed

‘Avengers: Endgame’ marked the farewell of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) and Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) of the MCU, as they both sacrificed themselves to defeat Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Natasha threw herself off a cliff on Vormir so that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) took possession of the Soul Stone, while Stark gave his life by snapping the fingers of the Infinity Gauntlet to finish off the villain and his army.

But if it depended on Kevin Feigeall of the original Avengers would be dead.

During an interview for the podcast Happy Sad Confuseddirector Joe Russo said that:

“There was a time when Kevin was really fixated on the idea of ​​taking out all six of the Avengers’ founders. We thought it was a very aggressive idea that the public wouldn’t be able to process. We suggested sacrificing one or two characters over the course of the film because it would put the brakes on the ongoing action and could also give the audience a moment of reflection.”

Anthony added that:

“It would also be very predictable. You’d be waiting for the other characters to die when you understood what we were doing… But anyway, they were early ideas. We didn’t even get to write a script about it.”

On the other hand, Joe revealed that Captain America would also be among the dead in one of the scripts that were actually written.

In the early stages of writing, Cap would be killed by 2014’s Thanos, who would travel to 2023 with the hero’s head as a trophy, but the filmmakers realized there would be a timeline problem if they chose to go that route.

“We had most of the script working, except for the third act, because Anthony and I were clinging to this concept that we wanted Thanos to walk up to the Avengers and throw Captain America’s head to the ground. We couldn’t give up and finally said, ‘Okay, and if we don’t, can we find another way into the third act?’ And that’s when the movie became what it is now.”

So, do you think killing off all the key crew members would make the movie even more impactful?

