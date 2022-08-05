‘Batgirl’ is not alone: ​​other millionaire films that were also shelved by Hollywood – Monet

+



Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, Superman with Nicolas Cage, I Love You Daddy and Justice League directed by George Miller are some of the productions that have already been shelved by Hollywood (Photo: reproduction; publicity)

This week, the movie ‘Batgirl’ was canceled – to the amazement of both the public and the team of the DC Comics feature film, which had already required an investment of US$ 90 million and was in the post-production phase.

“We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can’t believe it,” lamented directors Adil El Arb and Bilall Fallah in an Instagram post. “While the film was far from finished, we wanted fans around the world to have the opportunity to see the finished product.”

Actress Leslie Grace, protagonist of Batgirl (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

According to newspaper sources New York Post, the production team only learned of this bad news after the site announced the cancellation of the film. “They had no idea the film was being shelved,” said a film industry insider.

‘Batgirl’, however, is far from the first multi-million-dollar production to be scrapped by Hollywood. From Superman with Nicolas Cage to a Stanley Kubrick film about Napoleon Bonaparte, several other projects have already been shelved by executives even after they had already cast or filmed scenes. Below are some of these unsuccessful projects:

‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’

Scoob!: Holiday Haunt (Photo: reproduction)

Canceled by Warner Bros. along with ‘Batgirl’, the animation would be a prequel to the animated reboot of the children’s franchise. Co-writer Paul Dini commented on twitter: “Why cancel a 95% finished holiday movie so close to fall when you’re guaranteed kids will see it right after Halloween and until at least New Year’s? and parents loved the test screenings.”

‘Dune’ by Alejandro Jodorowsky

Poster for the documentary Dune by Jodorowsky (Photo: Disclosure)

Here’s one of the greatest movies that died on the beach. The filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky had managed to confirm iconic names for his adaptation of ‘Dune’, a classic of Frank Herbert’s science fiction: Salvador Dalí, Mick Jagger, Orson Welles, Amanda Lear and Pink Floyd would act in different teams of the long in the 1970s. Even so, investors did not put faith in the project (mostly because Jodorowsky already had a history of non-commercial productions), and the film was shelved.

Since then, ‘Dune’ has won two film versions: one by director David Lynch, who was heavily criticized in 1984, and another by Denis Villeneuve, who was one of the highlights of the 2021 Oscars and will have a sequel to finish telling. the history of Herbert’s book.

‘The Day the Clown Cried’

The Day the Clown Cried (Photo: Playback)

A clown named Helmut Doork is imprisoned in a Nazi German concentration camp. Mocked by other prisoners, the protagonist starts performing for Jewish children who have also been captured – until the guards decide to put him in to lure the little ones to the gas chambers. With such a controversial script, it’s no surprise that the 1972 feature starring and directed by Jerry Lewis was dropped by his studio. Furthermore, according to film critic Jean-Michel Frodon, Lewis’ performance left something to be desired: “It’s a very bizarre project. He’s not indulging, but he’s caricatured himself. He’s portraying himself as a clown who is a character very unsympathetic, as a man, and who is losing his professional skills and making mistakes on stage. He is very selfish and totally stupid, which leads him straight to the fields. And there he has a very sick expression on his face.”

‘Napoleon’ by Stanley Kubrick

First Consul Napoleon Crossing the Alps at the Greater Saint Bernard Pass, by Jacques-Louis David, 1800 (Photo: Public domain)

In October 2020, it was announced that Joaquin Phoenix will play Napoleon Bonaparte in a Ridley Scott feature – but Stanley Kubrick, the genius of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ (1968), ‘A Clockwork Orange’ (1971) and ‘The Shining’ (1980), had already tried to make a film like this in Hollywood decades before. The filmmaker who died 23 years ago had already done historical research on the French Emperor in 1967, and intended to make an epic starring David Hemmings and Audrey Hepburn. To get an idea of ​​the grandeur of the project, more than 30,000 men would be hired for the battle scenes.

What was really lacking was the studio’s confidence in this idea. As ‘Waterloo’ (1970), also about Napoleon, had not taken off at the box office, executives thought it best not to invest so many millions of dollars in such an expensive film about the same historical character.

‘I Love you, Daddy’

Louis CK and Chloe Grace Moretz in I Love You, Daddy (Photo: Disclosure)

The movie that updated the definitions of shelved at 45 minutes of the second half. The drama directed and written by Louis CK, which was about an older filmmaker seducing a much younger woman (played by John Malkovich and Chloë Grace Moretz, respectively) was canceled just hours before its US premiere in November 2017. The decision came after the New York Times published a story with several allegations of sexual harassment against CK, including reports that he had masturbated in front of different women. Not only did ‘I Love you, Daddy’ never make it to the movies or streaming platforms, but the director himself lost job opportunities because of the serious accusations he received.

’10 Things I Hate About Life’

10 Things I Hate About Life (Photo: reproduction)

The dark romantic comedy followed two teenagers who, in the midst of a plan to take their own lives, end up falling in love. Filming, which began in 2012, was paused two months later, because actress Evan Rachel Wood had become pregnant. Then, there were changes in the team that managed the production, and the project made little progress.

In 2014, months after the return of filming was announced, news came that producers were suing Wood for allegedly not wanting to return to filming. Since then, there has been no further advance on the film – and it is very unlikely that it will ever actually hit theaters.

‘Superman’ with Nicolas Cage

Nicolas Cage in costume fitting for the Superman movie (Photo: Reproduction)

Yes, the cinema almost saw the star of ‘Leaving Las Vegas’ (1995) in the shoes of the Man of Steel. The idea came about in the 1990s, when Nicolas Cage and screenwriter Kevin Smith – both fans of superhero comics – started working on a new Superman movie directed by Tim Burton (who had already made the ‘Batman’ feature with Michael Keaton). From there the script passed through Wesley Strick’s hands, tests of Cage as the iconic DC Comics superhero were done and… Warner Bros. concluded that the script “didn’t fit”. The way was to settle for Cage in the role of another famous figure from the comics: the Ghost Rider, who won a movie in 2007.

‘Empires of the Deep’

Empire of the Deep (Photo: reproduction)

Whoever complained about the CGI in the first trailer for ‘She-Hulk’ has certainly never heard of this Chinese-American production starring Olga Kurylenko. With a story about mermaids and other magical beings, the film written by Chinese billionaire Jon Jiang (who also invested in the production) struggled to find a director when it was announced in 2009. But when the $130 million film finally secured the filmmaker Michael French, shot some footage and released a preview in 2012, the specialized critic did not skimp on criticism. The CGI of ‘Empires of the Deep’ was more like “special defects”. Since “disaster” was one of the words journalists used to describe the trailer, the film was eventually dropped.

Boba Fett movie

The character Boba Fett in a scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) (Photo: Disclosure)

In 2018, with the furor over ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’, Disney considered a feature film centered on one of its most beloved ‘gray’ characters from ‘Star Wars’. ‘, bounty hunter Boba Fett. The website Variety even heard from film industry insiders that James Mangold, the director of ‘Logan’, was being tipped to helm the project, while social media discussed a rumor that Tom Hardy was the favorite to play the protagonist.

The thing is, the Han Solo spin-off released that same year didn’t quite live up to box office expectations ($400 million gross doesn’t sound nearly as impressive when 2016’s Rogue One hit the record-breaking mark). $1 billion). With that, the feature was shelved for years; at least until ‘The Mandalorian’ series launches in 2019 and brings new interest in the Boba Fett figure, who finally got his own series in December 2021.

George Miller’s ‘Justice League’

The website Collider had access to a photo of the cast of George Miller’s Justice League (Photo: Playback)

Another case of DC Comics cancellation is this 2007 project, which would have George Miller as director. In the cast, Megan Gale would be Wonder Woman; DJ Coltrona would play Superman; Armie Hammer would play Batman; Common would play Green Lantern; Santiago Cabrera would be Aquaman; and finally, Adam Brody would play The Flash. However, production was severely hampered by the Writers’ Strike between 2007 and 2008 and other problems. In the end, Warner Bros. scrapped production — but gave the DC superhero team a second chance in 2017 with filmmaker Zack Snyder.