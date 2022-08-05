Best Android and iOS games of the week [04/08/2022]

Towards the first weekend of August, we bring this Thursday (04) a new list of the best recently released games for Android and iOS. As usual here at TudoCelular, we’ve gathered ten outstanding games that have just arrived at the Play Store and App Store.

Among the main releases, we have Metal Slug 4, another remake of a classic game by SNK Corporation; and Kinja Runwhich requires a lot of agility to dodge obstacles in an endless runner similar to Super Mario Run and Sonic Dash. SEGA, by the way, must be preparing a new game for the franchise that has gained popularity among casual mobile gamers.