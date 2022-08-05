Botafogo monitors Igor Gomes and waits for a definition with São Paulo

closed with Marlon Freitas and situation referred with Lucas PerriO Botafogo continues monitoring another name for 2023. The ball of the time is Igor Gomes, midfielder of São Paulo. Alvinegro likes the 23-year-old athlete, but establishes conditions to move forward in the negotiations.

+ Botafogo maps the market and starts looking for new hires for 2023



Igor has not yet reached an agreement on the renewal of the contract with São Paulo – the current bond ends in March 2023. The midfielder refused the first proposal made by Tricolor and wants a salary appreciation.

The parties continue talking, but the midfielder and the club have not yet come to an understanding. Botafogo has a keen eye on the situation and intends to move forward with a proposal directly to the player – aiming at a pre-contract – in case the hammer that the bond with Tricolor is not renewed is hit.

So far, this position is not taken. The trend is that São Paulo will present a new proposal for Igor Gomes soon. The player is a starter with Rogério Ceni and has 41 games in the season. Therefore, consequently, there has not yet been any contact between Glorioso and the athlete.

It is worth remembering that the midfielder was a player who passed through Botafogo’s lists in the first window. Botafogo even asked about the conditions of a possible contract, but the thing did not even advance to concrete conversations.

For now, Botafogo is just monitoring the situation and keeping an eye on the course of negotiations between Igor and São Paulo. The board likes the midfielder and believes he can be a part of the squad next season. As a matter of respect with Tricolor, the club will only advance when the thing is enshrined.