Botafogo signings: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club | botafogo

Botafogo reaches the second transfer window under the management of John Textor. If at the beginning of the year the intention was to hire in quantity to reinforce the team, recently promoted to Serie A, now the objective is to punctually qualify Luís Castro’s group.

See who arrives, who stays and who leaves Botafogo. For more details, click on the player names listed. This report will be updated throughout the transfer window.

Adryelson: former Sport defender arrived free of charge and signed until the end of 2025.

Eduardo: midfielder was requested by Luís Castro after working with the coach in Porto. Contract until the end of 2024.

Fernando Marçal: the left-back was the first reinforcement announced by the club in this transfer window. Contract until the end of 2023.

Luis Henrique: the striker returned to the club after two years away, at Olympique, in France. He is on loan until June 2023.

Danilo Barbosa: former Palmeiras midfielder belongs to Nice, from France, which has already accepted Botafogo’s proposal.

Martín Ojeda: Argentine was very close to Botafogo, but Godoy Cruz retreated, and negotiations cooled down.

Matheus Pereira: business is almost unfeasible, but the player remains on the alvinegro radar.

Tiquinho Soares: business bases are set, but Olympiacos makes it difficult for the 31-year-old striker to leave before defining in the Europa League.

Erison: the team’s top scorer in the season had a contract renewed until 2025.

Gatito Fernández and Joel Carli: contracts expire at the end of the year. Club awaits the end of the window to define the extension of the bonds.

Kayque: after good performances as a starter, the 21-year-old midfielder renewed until 2025.

Matheus Nascimento: 18-year-old promise can sign a pre-contract at the end of the year and leave the club for free. To prevent this from happening, Botafogo intends to sign a renewal in this window.

Diego Loureiro: the 24-year-old goalkeeper was loaned to Guarani until the end of the next Paulistão

Closing now to arrive in 2023

Lucas Perri: goalkeeper has a pre-contract with Botafogo. He will fulfill a bond with Náutico until the end of the year.

Marlon Freitas: he will stay at Atlético-GO until December, when his contract expires, and will perform at General Severiano from the next season.

Zahavi: Israeli striker refused Botafogo’s proposal and closed with Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel.

