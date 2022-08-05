Brazil vs Argentina: CBF, AFA and FIFA propose schedule and await decision by August 26 | Brazilian Team

In a long negotiation that involves even FIFA, the CBF and AFA expect a decision within three weeks on the suspended classic between Brazil and Argentina, from the Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup. The entities propose an analysis rite as quickly as possible of three appeals in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which the two have appealed in recent days, with a deadline until August 26th – just under a month from the match scheduled for the 22nd of August. September.

The resources are: of the CBF and the AFA against FIFA’s fines, of the CBF against FIFA for the starting points and of the AFA against FIFA also to take the points in the Swiss court. There is agreement for three CAS arbitrators to review the case as quickly as possible for a final decision.

The legal departments took their arguments to the CAS after the instances in FIFA’s disciplinary commissions were exhausted. The two confederations hope to win the points of the match. If FIFA’s decision is maintained for the match, the expectation of the CBF is an understanding with the AFA to hold the match on European soil..

Tunisia, possible opponent

The logistics of playing in Europe are ideal to facilitate the organization of the second friendly and preparatory match for the FIFA World Cup in September. The Brazilian team even negotiated a friendly against the Moroccan team, which is qualified for the Qatar World Cup, but they didn’t move. At the moment, the CBF is negotiating a friendly game with Tunisia, the African team, currently in the 30th position of the FIFA ranking and which is also going to the Cup.

Tunisia is in group D of the World Cup with France, Denmark and Australia.

The game between Brazil and Argentina was suspended in September last year, after an invasion by Anvisa and Federal Police agents, against four Argentine players who entered the country irregularly. Since then, the two national football bodies have discussed the merits of the match and the points of the games.