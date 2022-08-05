Brusque has a goal disallowed against Sampaio, and the move generates controversy; Central do Apito disagrees | Brazilian series b

However, the controversy began in the 33rd minute. Patrick swung the net in favor of the Quadricolor, but the assistant raised the flag and marked offside. The bid was reviewed by VAR, and the referee canceled the bid, to the revolt of the coaching staff and also the home team fans. (check it out in the video below) .

– It’s computer graphics, and VAR doesn’t have the credibility in Brazilian football. That’s the problem. We look at the line being made. Then take Patrick’s head with the ball to do the computer graphics and identify. From the picture, it even seems to me behind the ball line. And from CGI, the red line is Patrick and the blue line is the ball. The VAR considered Patrick up front, but it seems to me to be on the same line. One is overlapping the other – said the Grupo Globo commentator in the Premiere broadcast.