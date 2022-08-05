Bullet Train Almost Had a Meeting Between Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves

In his newest film, Bullet train, Brad Pitt plays Agent Ladybug, who is sent to fetch a suitcase on a Japanese bullet train, but soon discovers that he will have to face a group of bandits who are interested in the same object.

The character is a clumsy guy who is trying to find himself in life while in therapy. Throughout the film, he ends up quoting his therapist, whom he calls Barry, to his trainer, Maria, played by Sandra Bullock.

It turns out that Barry never physically appears in the film, he is only mentioned by the protagonist, but things could have been different.

Director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick revealed that they even thought about doing a scene with the character, and he would have been played by none other than Keanu Reeves.

“My dream lineup was Keanu. Wouldn’t that have been great? Hey, Bullet Train 2!” said the director.

If that had happened – or will happen in the future – many fans might be quite pleased to see Reeves and Bullock back since Maximum speed, in 1994.

some curiosities about Maximum speed

The film, starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, was one of the big box office sensations of the 1990s, but it almost didn’t happen because executives didn’t believe it at first.

In addition, the production ran out of money even before the recordings were finished, which ended up causing some insecurity behind the scenes, but it was soon resolved.

After a test screening, audiences loved what they saw, and the studio decided to release yet another extra budget for the film to be finished.

Still in these test screenings, the producer revealed that he noticed a curious situation: people who got up to go to the bathroom left the room walking backwards so as not to miss any scenes.

The film was so popular that even director Quentin Tarantino included it in his list of the 20 best films released since 1992.

Keanu Reeves made demands at Top Speed

When he read the script, the actor was not interested in participating in the film, however, his condition to play the character is that he does the action scenes himself and not a stunt double.

Because of that, some scenes had to be rewritten so he wouldn’t risk so much.

