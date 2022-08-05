Bullet Train: Brad Pitt had Marvel star go to the hospital during filming. – Movie news

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Reveals He Passed Out After Injuring Himself In Backstage Fight Scene

Starring Brad Pitt, the new movie Bullet Train arrives in theaters and what’s not lacking in this story are action sequences and lots of fights. But some choreography can generate small accidents. During the film’s premiere, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed that he had to seek medical attention after a fight scene that didn’t end well.

“We were in a fight sequence, and I got kicked across the room. The sharp edge of a corner where there was no padding took a chunk out of my hand. I literally passed out,” the actor told Variety during the red carpet in Los Angeles.

But the Kick Ass star didn’t want to stop working, even though he was injured. “I came back and was like, ‘Should we go again?’ And they were like, ‘No, no, and no. You have to go to the hospital to get stitches.’ So I spent the night in the hospital.”



Scott Garfield Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt play Tangerine and Ladybug in the movie Bullet Train.



Taylor-Johnson also said that low carbs may have been one of the causes for his passing out after the injury. “I was on a crazy, crazy diet. I got skinny for it, so I basically had low blood sugar.”

But he still jokes that it’s an honor to suffer an injury on a set by David Leitch, director of Bullet Train also known for the films Atomica, Deadpool 2, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw. “When you’re in a Leitch movie, you know you’re going to have some battle scars, some war wounds.”

Based on the novel by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train follows Ladybug, an unlucky hitman who is determined to do just one more job in a quiet way after having gone through so many others that have gotten out of his control. Fate, however, has other plans; and the final mission puts you on a direct collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with conflicting and connected objectives – on the world’s fastest train. And the protagonist needs to find a way to disembark.

The cast includes Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Zazie Beetz, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Michael Shannon, Brian Tyree Henry, Hiroyuki Sanada, Andrew Koji and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny.

The interpreter of Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron praised the collaborative atmosphere during the filming. “We all came and had fun. David gave us a lot of room to improvise and we really just wanted to make these characters pop. I mean, it’s such a heightened reality, the tone of this movie. [Esses personagens] are so bombastic, so you want to make them stand up and pop. So hopefully we’ve done that.”