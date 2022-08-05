Can I access two Nubank accounts on the same cell phone?

O Nubank is the digital bank most used by Brazilians, who have become accustomed to the ease of managing their finances through their cell phones. The institution’s application is one of the most complete and intuitive, in addition to having an unmistakable design.

Read more: How much does R$ 1,000 earn in the Nubank account with Selic at 13.75%?

When it was launched, in mid-2013, the app allowed the user to do login to more than one account using the same cell phone. However, this possibility ceased to exist in 2017.

A system update ended access to multiple accounts from the same device, a very common function in more traditional institution applications. Possibly, the measure aims to ensure more security for the customer.

Currently, anyone who needs to log into another Nubank account has to log out of the one they are logged into and only then link to the other one.

And the same account on two cell phones, can I use it?

Yes, the user can access the same account on two different devices at the same time, but must authorize this access through the main cell phone. This is yet another security measure aimed at preventing fraud.

Nubank Promotion

A new Nubank promotion in partnership with Shopee is releasing up to BRL 1,500 in cashback per month. To start accumulating, simply access the digital banking app, activate the offer and use the bank’s credit card for purchases made on the digital commerce platform.

The cashback percentage depends on the offer available at the time and the return is limited to R$50 per purchase and R$1,500 per month. The more expensive the product, the more money back.