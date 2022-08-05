Maybe you’ve heard someone ask: can you unplug your cell phone before charging 100%? This is a very common question, and many people usually let their cell phone fully charge before taking it out, but is it still true?

To find out the answer, just take a look at the article below and I’ll tell you if you should leave it until the end or if you can relax before taking it out.

Can you unplug the phone before charging 100%?

You know that tip: “the first cell phone charge has to be 0% 100%”? Turns out this is a myth, see?! Just like any object in life, the cell phone battery also has a useful life, and charging from 0% to 100% decreases its useful life, you know?

This is a slow process, it won’t damage your battery doing this a few times, but over time you will start to notice that it will last less and less. A little confusing, right? Check it out: you think that charging to 100 marks a new battery cycle, and the more cycles, the more worn out the battery gets, do you agree?







Photo: Unsplash / Andreas Haslinger / Canaltech

Some cell phone companies even warn that above 80% the cell phone has the ideal battery charge to be used, so you don’t even have to wait until it reaches the maximum, see?

Oh! Another important thing is not to leave too long in the socket after you have reached 100%. This can be harmful in the long run due to the heating that the battery suffers, especially in devices with fast charging.

Lots of information, right? To sum up, check it out: it’s totally safe to unplug your phone before 100%, but if you do, remember to unplug it at the right time, okay?

Share this text with those who have this question and soon I’ll be back with more tips for you!

