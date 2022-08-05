Carabajal asks not to play for Argentinos Juniors in search of a deal with Santos | saints

At 30 years old, the player has never played outside of Argentine football and understands that Peixe’s interest is the great opportunity of his career. According to the athlete’s staff, Gabriel is “doing the impossible” to play for Santos and, even, will not enter the field in next Saturday’s match, against Talleres, for the Argentine Championship.

The amounts requested by Argentinos Juniors, as well as the terms for an eventual sale of Carabajal, were considered high by the Santos board, which promptly retreated in the negotiation. The midfielder’s staff is negotiating the transfer to Peixe with a buyout clause in Buenos Aires, but faces difficulties behind the scenes.

Gabriel Carabajal, of the Argentinos Juniors, in a bid against Boca Juiors — Photo: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Despite Carabajal’s own efforts to transfer to Brazilian football, Santos will only reopen talks with the Argentines if there is flexibility in the amounts involved. Currently, behind the scenes at Vila Belmiro, the deal is seen as unlikely since the terms are outside the reality of South American football.

This Friday morning, Peixe agreed to the arrival of right-back Nathan, from Boavista, from Portugal, until the end of December 2026. In the next few hours, midfielder Luan, from Corinthians, should formalize the loan contract with o Peixe until the end of this year’s Brazilian Championship.

