Child falls out of car window and is saved by drivers at traffic light

A video recorded in the city of Ningbo, China, shows a child falling out of a car as the vehicle moves past a traffic light. The child was leaning against the rear window on the left side of the vehicle and falls at a very busy intersection.

Just behind, other drivers stop their cars and help the girl, taking her to a sidewalk. One of the cars ends up stopping next to the girl to prevent others from getting close and running over her. Despite the heavy fall, the child was not seriously injured.

A man named Yang Haifeng was the first to block traffic around him.

“I saw the kid on the ground and I was worried about the car behind. So I just drove and parked in front of the kid. His life was on the line,” he said.

Watch:

A surveillance camera has captured the heart-stopping moment a child falls from a car in Ningbo, China. The vision shows the car stopped at a set of traffic lights south of Shanghai, when a child topples out of a backseat window onto the main road. #9News pic.twitter.com/sV4De1mH4V — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 4, 2022

