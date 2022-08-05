ChromeOS Update Brings Dark Theme for Quick System Settings

Google has been working on the system-wide dark theme for Chrome OS for some time now. This year, the feature began to become available to users of stable versions of the software. However, it appeared as a hidden function and that looks like it will change with an update to the latest version 104.

The company recently released version 104.05112.83 among the stable ones and it brings the possibility to trigger the dark theme through a button. Previously, it was necessary to activate the feature with flags. However, it will no longer be necessary to do this with the newer model of the operating system.