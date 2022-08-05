Clause in Luan’s contract with Santos infuriates Corinthians fans

In recent days, much has been said about a possible move by Luan, from Corinthians, to Santos, which even seems to be well underway. The negotiation had repercussions even in Europe, where the journalist Fabrizio Romanocommented on the negotiation.

In fact, the deal must happen without Santos paying any fee for the transfer, in addition to not paying any percentage of Luan’s salary, who will arrive at the Santos team without costing a penny.

The decision was heavily criticized by the Corinthians fans since in this way, Luan will not relieve the salary sheet and will only play for a rival without generating any benefit for Corinthians.

Showcase clause in Luan’s contract with Santos draws attention

However, in addition, another factor has also been bothering Corinthians fans. According to the ESPN and the journalist Venê Casagrande, it is established in Luan’s contract with Santos that in case the athlete is sold to another club at the end of the loan, the Fish will be entitled to 20% of the sale value, for having served as a showcase for the athlete .

As was to be expected, the loan conditions were very pleasing to the Santos team, which has no reason not to accept the proposal. However, on the Corinthians side, things are different. The decision has been heavily criticized by the fans, who, through Twitter, did not fail to charge President Duílio Monteiro Alves.

Check the original source of the article by clicking here.