Confederation of Athletics promises to denounce Botafogo if it withdraws from Nilton Santos Olympic track

The Brazilian Athletics Confederation (CBAt) did not like the idea of ​​Mayor Eduardo Paes to remove the athletics track from the Nilton Santos Stadium. Something that bothers shareholder John Textor due to the distance from the crowd to the field. The entity’s president, Wlamir Campos, stated that he intends to denounce the Botafogo to the Public Prosecutor’s Office if the withdrawal is confirmed.

– We want to know the formal position of the mayor and what will be done with the track. If there is an intention to withdraw, we go to the Public Ministry. It is an Olympic stadium, with a soccer field and two athletics tracks, one inside and one outside, with heating and the same floor. All built with public money – claims Wlamir, in an interview with the newspaper “O Globo”.

– They are not movable and therefore it does not make sense to remove them. This is the best and only place in Brazil with conditions to host world championships because of the two tracks at this level. We’re talking about R$ 20 million each, just in terms of the floor and in current values. It was there that Usain Bolt took the last Olympic “shot” – argues the president, who intends to have a meeting with the mayor.

On the other hand, Glorioso stated that it did not present any project to the city hall. However, she made herself available to the club and is awaiting a project for the modernization of Nilton Santos. The CBAt also questioned the value of renting the stadium for athletics, which is currently R$150,000 per day.

– It’s one thing to concede. Another is to change the object of public equipment. In a simple comparison, it’s like renting a house with a pool and land it to park your car. And, when leaving the property, the tenant delivers the house without a pool. Textor should bluff about leaving the site, as there is a new concession until 2051 – quoted Wlamir.