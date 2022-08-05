Contract with Adidas does not allow Glova de Pedreiro to wear Cristiano Ronaldo shirts; understand – play

After closing a partnership with the sporting goods brand, Adidas, the influencer Iran FerreiraO Mason’s Glove, you will no longer be able to wear the shirt of teams and associates with other brands. Therefore, in their videos, the influencer will no longer appear with Cristiano Ronaldowhich is one of the stars of Nikethe main rival of adidas.

The internet star, who is rooting for the Vasco, also can no longer wear the shirt of the team at heart, as the club is not associated with Adidas. Just like the Brazilian Team it’s the PSGfor example.

But for him, that’s nothing compared to everything he’s been conquering. “Just thank you for these last few days. I came to meet Portugal and the LaLiga with my parents, I closed with the adidasI go to world Cup, Champions Leagueand Adidas’ main headquarters in Germany”, celebrated Iran.

Proposals to play football

The young man pointed out that he had a dream of acting in the sport, but preferred to focus on content production – on social media, Luva de Pedreiro has more than 18.8 million followers on TikTok and 17.7 million on Instagram.

Video of Mason’s Glove and Beca

Recently, the influencer was the target of fake news along with Beca Barreto. Their names were involved in an alleged intimate video posted on Twitter. In the images, a couple appears in scenes of explicit sex. While Beca denied that he was in the video, Glova de Pedreiro had not taken a position until then.