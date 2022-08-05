Corinthians lineup: Renato Augusto trains and can face Avaí before decision | Corinthians

Corinthians finished, on the morning of this Friday, the preparation for the game against Avaí, at 19:00 (Brasília time) this Saturday, in Florianópolis, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship.

The highlight of the activities goes to Renato Augusto. Out of the team for 13 games, the midfielder is recovering from a calf injury and should gain minutes on the field this weekend before the game against Flamengo, on Tuesday, at Maracanã, for the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

Vítor Pereira will have a comeback, but also an embezzlement. Three days before the return game against Flamengo, Maycon had a fracture found in the second toe of the left foot and it is absent again.

the steering wheel Ramiro, who also won a fixed number this Friday, trained and should be new for the game with Avaí. Mateus Vital, another who recently returned from loan, has yet to receive a shirt number.

In training, Vítor Pereira and the commission commanded an activity of possession of the ball in a reduced field, dead ball and finishing. After the activities, Fausto Vera was officially presented.

Thinking about the Libertadores decision, but not wanting to let the leader Palmeiras escape in the Brasileirão, Vítor Pereira should start the following team: Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Fausto Vera, Roni and Giuliano; Adson (Mosquito), Giovane (Júnior Moraes) and Róger Guedes.

Corinthians arrives in Florianópolis this Friday night.

