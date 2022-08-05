Cruzeiro and Ronaldo: Henrique is denied job reinstatement in a R$ 10.4 million lawsuit | cruise

The steering wheel Henrique started, this week, a labor claim against Cruzeiro in court. In the case, in which the amount of R$ 10,493,645.35 was given, the player requested, by means of an injunction, the reinstatement to the job in question, which also included the SAF of Ronaldo Fenômeno. The request was denied last Thursday.

In the complaint, Henrique mentioned the serious injury to his right knee he suffered at Cruzeiro, in 2020. The player’s bond with the Minas Gerais team ended at the end of last year. An initial hearing has been set for August 30.

Cruzeiro is in the process of judicial recoveryat this moment, and the Justice determined the suspension, for a period of 180 days, counted from the publication of the decision, of all actions and executions against the Minas Gerais club.

In March, ge published that Henrique notified Cruzeiro about the more than R$ 10 million, with strong statements by the manager of the steering wheel. In the decision of the substitute labor judge, André Vitor Araújo Chaves, obtained by the geHenrique’s arguments were cited to request reinstatement to employment.

– There is no way to conclude, based on summary cognition, for the existence of a causal link between the alleged injury and the activity carried out on the defendant, nor for the incapacity for work at the end of the contract and her current working status, requiring probationary delay, with additional clarifications, by means of a medical examination.

The judge adds that there is still no reason to establish the injunction requested by Henrique, at this moment, until the hearing is held.

– In addition, almost eight months after the end of the contract maintained by the claimant with the defendant, there is no obstacle to wait, at least, for the inaugural hearing to be scheduled for that month. Therefore, there are no elements that authorize the intended measure. I reject the request for now – highlighted the magistrate.

Henrique charges the payment of severance pay from Cruzeiro at the end of his contract, as well as expenses related to his injury treatment and compensation for material damage.

Henrique had three spells at Cruzeiro and has played more than 500 times for the club. After relegation, he was loaned to Fluminense, returning in 2020 to Serie B, but was unable to establish himself. Due to knee injuries, he has not played since October 2020.

