Cruzeiro vs Tombense: partial of tickets sold for the Srie B game

Cruzeiro fans have already bought more than 30,000 tickets for the match against Tombense. The game will be this Saturday (6), at 19h, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, for the 22nd round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.
The expectation that the Gigante da Pampulha will again receive a large audience. Below, see the table of audience and income for Cruzeiro as home team in Serie B this season.
Cruzeiro audiences as home team in Serie B
- Brusque – 19,115
- Londrina – 14,074
- Guild – 21,831*
- Sampaio Corra – 58,397
- CRB – 42,004
- Ponte Preta – 58,076
- Sport – 39,032
- Vila Nova – 34,957
- Novorizontino – 46,890
- Bahia – 49,066
*Independence game
Income values
– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00
– Red (Upper and Lower) – Integer: R$ 100.00; Sock: BRL 50.00
– Purple (Bottom and Top) – Whole: R$ 150.00; Sock: BRL 75.00
– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: R$ 60.00; Sock: BRL 30.00
Visiting fans will be able to buy their tickets, also through the website, for the Roxo Superior sector, Porto A, for R$ 150.00 for the full and R$ 75.00 for the half.