Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Rebounds After Unexpected Reaction to BlackRock Joining; Meta makes token shoot 60%

Recovering from a drop last night, Bitcoin (BTC) is back trading above $23,000 this Friday morning (5), in an attempt to close the first positive day of the week. As of 7 am, the cryptocurrency was trading at $23,153, up 1.2% over the last 24 hours, and about 3% above the $22,500 it hit less than 12 hours ago.

Ethereum (ETH) follows suit and is up 2.5% today to $1,663 after dropping to $1,588 yesterday. Analysts see the movements as positive because they sustain levels considered important to keep alive the chance of further appreciation in the short term.

Despite Bitcoin’s rapid resumption in the early hours, the digital currency has disappointed those hoping for a leap in the wake of news that giant BlackRock will begin offering BTC trading to institutional clients, in partnership with Coinbase. Barry Silbert of the Digital Currency Group, owner of Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset manager, said he was “surprised that the price of BTC has not changed with this news. It’s a game changer,” in a Twitter post. The unexcited reaction of the markets would be a consequence of the declaration by Loretta Mester, chairman of the Federal Reserve of the state of Cleveland, in the USA, that the Fed should take the interest rate, possibly, to more than 4%. Coinbase, whose shares rose 31% on Nasdaq after the announcement of the deal with BlackRock, also felt the thud in the sequence and ended the session up 11%. “It was a classic short squeeze technical,” say analysts at S3 Partners, which tracks stock lending data, in a report. short squeeze is a financial market term that refers to the sudden rise of an asset, causing the liquidation of short positions, that is, those who were betting on the fall.

Either way, the recovery of major cryptos this morning helps to breathe new life into altcoins. The best result by far is that of Flow (FLOW), which has shot up 60% in the last 24 hours after Meta, the owner of Facebook, announced the international expansion of its digital collectibles feature on Instagram.

Assets can also be issued on the Flow blockchain, which is developed by Dapper Labs, the company responsible for the NBA Top Shot project, one of the most successful in the NFT field.

The jump started just yesterday, when the crypto asset jumped 35%. The bet on the token has grown so much that values ​​in crypto futures positions on the Binance exchange have skyrocketed by 345% in a matter of hours.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 23,153.28 +1.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,663.08 +2.5% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 319.32 +3.5% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.374674 +1.4% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.512638 +2.1%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Flow $2.99 +60.6% Waves (WAVES) $6.40 +13.4% Theta Network (THETA) $1.54 +10.3% Enjin (ENJ) US$ 0.707776 +8.9% Zcash (ZEC) US$ 67.64 +8.6%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours DeFiChain (DFI) $1.01 -3.8% Radix (XRD) US$ 0.060255 -2.7% Chain (XCN) US$ 0.085634 -2.1% Monero (XMR) US$ 159.46 -1.3% Filecoin (FIL) $8.28 -0.7%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 20.90 -4.74% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 28.15 -5.5% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 24.80 -3.91% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 27.60 +0.36% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 21.10 -4.48% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.37 -5.01% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 6.11 -4.08% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 5.10 -1.54% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.93 -4.96% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 31.97 +2.1%

See the main news of the crypto market this Friday (5):

Block reports revenue drop because of Bitcoin

Digital payments fintech Block, headed by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, reported a drop in revenue from Bitcoin trading in the second quarter of the year.

While total revenue for the quarter was $4.4 billion, beating estimates, it was down 6.6% from last year’s second quarter, driven by a drop in BTC revenue, the company said.

Excluding the digital currency business, the company’s net revenue was $2.62 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were 18 cents, compared with the average analyst estimate of 16 cents.

Block’s situation is similar to that of Mercado Livre, which also blamed Bitcoin for a loss close to $10 million in the second quarter.

Portuguese banks close 2TM exchange accounts

Banco Comercial Português, the largest commercial bank in the country, and Banco Santander (SANB11) closed the accounts of Portuguese exchange CriptoLoja.

According to the banks, the decision is due to concerns about money laundering and other criminal activities, due to suspected fraudulent customers at the brokerage.

“On the corporate side, it’s a nightmare. A simple payment is not as easy as if we had a bank account here in Portugal”, said Pedro Borges, CEO of CriptoLoja. “This kind of annoyance and measures that the banks are taking are not positive for the country.”

CriptoLoja was acquired earlier this year by Brazilian 2TM, controller of the Bitcoin Market. Now, the company is no longer allowed to have money deposited in these banks.

Paraguay wants higher tariff for cryptocurrency miners

The Paraguayan National Electricity Administration (ANDE) has presented a draft decree to President Mario Abdo’s economic team calling for a higher tariff to be charged to cryptocurrency mining companies.

ANDE President Félix Sosa also told a local radio station that he will ask Abdo to partially veto the recently passed bill that regulates mining and cryptocurrency trading in the country.

Among the reasons, he cites a ceiling – stipulated at just 15% above the industrial tariff – for the tariff that can be charged to miners.

